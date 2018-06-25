SM, SMC conclude “Madenati” TV program

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, said that the program lasted 18 weeks with one episode a week. The program highlighted the tasks of the Municipality in providing the best services through its various departments, where the municipality is keen to deliver its message to the largest segment of society through the exploitation of different communication available, and adapted to serve their strategic objectives.

Al Tarifi, said that the program helped in educating the public to the most important services of the municipality, due to the continuous directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

He also pointed out that the program comes underlining the strong relations between SM and the Sharjah Media corporation and its cooperation towards the strategic plan, which is a major component of the communication and media system in the Emirate.

Thabet Al Tarifi, honoured and praised the efforts that the staff of Madenati program have done in the various circumstances, which confirms the strong relations with the Sharjah Media corporation and the keenness of the two sides to serve the emirate, praising its efforts in highlighting the various activities and initiatives of the emirate.