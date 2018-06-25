Souq Al Haraj sees 20% increase in demand for fuel efficient vehicles

Despite rising crude oil prices and the implementation of the value-added tax (VAT), earlier this year, Souq Al Haraj remains an active marketplace for car buying and says it is experiencing high transaction volumes from domestic and international customers. However, change has been most noticeable in customer car preferences.

Majed Al Mualla, Acting Manager of Souq Al Haraj for Cars, said: “With the hike in global crude oil prices and the implementation of VAT in the UAE, there is a greater demand for fuel efficient vehicles. We are seeing an estimated 20% growth in demand for small engine cars, and we anticipate this growth will continue to increase in the near future.”

He added: “Souq Al Haraj for Cars in Sharjah, one of the largest dealerships of its kind in the region, is a destination of choice for car buyers. Our mission is to help regulate this industry to ensure more value, diversity, transparency, trust and convenience for dealers and buyers, alike.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated Souq Al Haraj for Cars in January 2016. Souq Al Haraj For Cars aligns with the vision of His Highness and the objectives set forth by the Government of Sharjah to establish a premier car dealership that supports Sharjah’s growing used car industry, where regional and international car buyers can confidently and conveniently trade vehicles and accessories, with the added benefit of offering a ‘one-stop-shop’ for finalizing transactions.

Conveniently located off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E11) and directly behind Tasjeel Village at Al Ruqa, Al Hamra, Sharjah, Souq Al Haraj stretches over 420,000 square-meters and houses 415 car showrooms that accommodate more than 25,000 cars for sale. The location includes more than 30 car accessory shops, as well as access to 28 retail shops that include supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, banks and money exchanges, insurance and typing centers, in addition to more than 5,000 visitor parking spaces.