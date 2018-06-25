Retirement Higher Medical Committee reviews Sharjah Social Security law

  • Monday 25, June 2018 in 12:56 PM
Sharjah 24: Under the chairmanship of Higher Medical Committee for Retirement in the Emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, held the first meeting at the headquarters of the Sharjah Social Security Fund.
The meeting reviewed Law No. 5 of 2018 on Sharjah Social Security, and Executive Council Resolution No. 18 of 2018 concerning the formation of the Higher Committee, they discussed the necessary mechanisms to activate the work of the Committee.
 
During the meeting, the Chairman praised the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, supporting the citizens of Sharjah and their families.
 
The members stressed their keenness to do their best to promote the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and to support and enhance the welfare, comfort and safety of the employees of Sharjah Government. 