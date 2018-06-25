Retirement Higher Medical Committee reviews Sharjah Social Security law

The meeting reviewed Law No. 5 of 2018 on Sharjah Social Security, and Executive Council Resolution No. 18 of 2018 concerning the formation of the Higher Committee, they discussed the necessary mechanisms to activate the work of the Committee.

During the meeting, the Chairman praised the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, supporting the citizens of Sharjah and their families.

The members stressed their keenness to do their best to promote the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and to support and enhance the welfare, comfort and safety of the employees of Sharjah Government.