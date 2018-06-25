AED 2 million donated by benefactor to support SSEF

  • Monday 25, June 2018 in 12:38 PM
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, SSEF, has received a financial donation from a benefactor of about AED 2 million for the SSEF’s orphans. This grant enhances the spirit of social solidarity and promotes the orphans’ status in society.
Mona Al Suwaidi, Director General of Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, SSEF, has highlighted the importance of such contributions, which contribute actively to the development of the Foundation’s humanitarian and social works.
 
Al Suwaidi also added that this gesture, which comes in line with the Foundation’s vision to support the orphans, further empowers the orphans in the community, helping to build a socially cohesive society. 
 
Stressing on its active role in providing supports to orphaned children and developing their skills at educational, psychological, environmental, social and other levels, the SSEF takes upon itself the responsibility of empowering the human development, improving the quality of life, and serving the orphans. 