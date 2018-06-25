98% client satisfaction with KhorFakkan police station services

Lt. Col. Walid Al Yamahi, head of the Khorfakkan police station, said that the Sharjah Police is constantly striving to achieve leadership and excellence in accordance with the highest standards of quality, and to improve the level of services it provides for the welfare of its clients. He stressed the General Command’s keenness to achieve the wise leadership’s policy especially concerning the concept of smart transformation through the use of technology in the service of clients according to the best international standards.

Lt. Col. Walid Al Yamahi explained that the study conducted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority aimed at identifying the challenges facing the clients while receiving services adding that based on the results of the study, the Authority has determined points of improvement needed to ensure the highest rates of client satisfaction.