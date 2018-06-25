Sharjah police warn of fraud through social media accounts

Capt. Muhsen Ahmed Mohammed, director of the technical crimes branch of the Department of Criminal Investigation, said that some fraudsters are targeting victims of cybercrime, and that the police received several communications received through the administration's communication channels or the personal presence of informants.

The police appealed to the members of the community to inform the security authorities in case of any one of these crimes through the number 065943228 or the link [email protected] , asserting that will be treated confidentially with the whistleblowers.