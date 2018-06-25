Sharjah police, Rafid discusses cooperation in traffic accident planning

The two sides discussed supporting joint efforts to upgrade the services provided to the public in the field of traffic accident planning in Sharjah, which is being implemented by Rafid Company in the framework of the partnership signed between the two sides.

Col. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour welcomed the attendees and praised the role played by Rafid in the field of accident planning, the speed of response as soon as the communication and access to the scene. The meeting also discussed a number of common issues between the two sides.