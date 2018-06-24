Aisha Al Qasimi praises the role of SCHS in empowering people with disability

This came following the show "We are All Responsible", presented by the students of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services at the Culture Palace Theatre, as part of the closing ceremony of 2017 2018, held under the patronage of Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and in the attendance of Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of SCHS; Mona Al Suwaidi, Director General of Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SEF), Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie, Director of SCHS, Salha Obaid Gabesh, Head of the Media and Cultural Affairs Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah (SCFA), and a large number of parents.

Sheikha Aisha Al Qasimi said that the performance was impressive with its deep content and the message it conveyed, urging all to contribute to the establishment of social responsibility, highlighting the outstanding performance of people with disabilities, whose talents are worthy of all support and respect.

Sheikha Aisha thanked Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, and all students and employees, wishing them progress and success.

Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi said that Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, which has been working since 1979 for these moments, confirms the correct approach of the city in empowering and advocating people with disability and integrating them into a conscious society that is aware of their rights.

She added that the development embodied by the students’ performance is a logical result of their effort and desire to provide the best, thereby confirming their ability to innovate. She went on to underscore the message reflected by students’ performance as a cornerstone of life and society development.

Addressing media, Sheikha Jameela urged them to take the responsibility of raising awareness of community responsibility, focus on stories and models in this regard. She also encouraged them to shed more light on people with disabilities’ successful experiences.

After honouring the G12 students, Sheikha Jameela presented Sheikha Aisha with a symbolic present made by SCHS’s students in recognition of educational and humanitarian roles.