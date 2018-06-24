Sultan bin Ahmed: LNG blending and loading project is the first of its kind for SNOC

Commenting on the launch, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of SNOC, said the LPG project is the first of its kind for SNOC.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan emphasised that the step stems from the Corporation’s keenness to meet the growing local demand for liquefied petroleum gas, LPG, and to implement relevant projects. He added that SNOC endeavours to meet the rising demand within the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE at large. It also plans to export gas abroad to expand its commercial activity and provide safe and reliable energy supply to the global market.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed thanked the work team for their contribution to the success of the project.