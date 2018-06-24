Sharjah Ruler: My upbringing and educational approach begins from KG to university

Talking during an intervention via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio, Sunday, His Highness explained that upbringing methodologically precedes education. Therefore, upbringing starts from the beginning of life, and we want to put the scales in the right place.

In another context, His Highness spoke about his relationship with the Arabic language saying it is the language of the Holy Quran and that poring over Quranic verses improves the language and concepts, through which one can be assured of the holy Quran’s inimitability that does not lie in the establishment of scientific theories but rather in its language. He called on everyone to carefully and profoundly read the Ouran and try to understand its meanings.

In the same context, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah added that he is developing an approach that covers the holy Quran and the Sunnah, Arabic Language and its branches including poetry, literature, and prose.

Concluding his intervention via the Direct Line Programme, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled a new eight-poem publication for Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi.