Mohammed Al Musharrakh: We hope that Sharjah Report 2018 enhances investor confidence in the emirate

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said that many of the governmental and private organisations has participated in the preparation of Sharjah Report 2018, which shows the future opportunities for the investors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Musharrakh added that this report is provided by an international partner whom is specialised in the preparation of economic reports in various countries.

At the conclusion, he added that the Sharjah FDI Office will be able to highlight the most important investment characteristics in the Emirate of Sharjah, through the cooperation with these international bodies and participating in various international events and exhibitions.