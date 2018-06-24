Oliver Cornock: Sharjah is crucially a cost-effective place to live

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Oliver Cornock highlighted the fast-developing segments of Sharjah’s evolving economy offering potential for growth in various sectors including, real estate and construction, education, tourism and environment. He stressed on the importance of all of these areas for the future growth in Sharjah.

Commenting on OBG’s panel discussion, which is organised in partnership with Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Cornock also confirmed that the Sharjah Report 2018 marks the emirate’s development on the strong infra with a robust industrial base, which is the bedrock of Sharjah’s economy.

Cornock further added that the panel discussion was pleasing, pointing out that the emirate’s tangible economic growth was caused by the holistic government’s policy toward channelling growth in the direction that is going to create jobs for young people.

Cornock concluded, “Growth may not be as fast, it was ten years ago within the region, but Sharjah is particularly well placed to its transport network, its educated and talented young people and crucially its cost-effectiveness place to do business, live, and work.”