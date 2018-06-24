Sharjah's Central Finance Department launches its first kind payment system through Tahseel

The adoption of this new mechanism enhances the work procedures implemented by the Department to ensure the provision of smart and sophisticated payment methods that serve customers, while contributing to the efficiency of the ‘Tahseel’ system of electronic payment applied in all government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah. In addition, this system allows payment of government services round the clock, reduces the risk of using cash and offers several other advantages for the optimal use of modern payment techniques.

In order to activate the application of innovative and intelligent services, the Central Finance Department has provided a smart payment device, the first-of-its-kind in the UAE, which allows customers to deal with all types of credit cards, banking and ordinary, and achieves the principle of full linkage between the system and payments. This application is equipped with the highest security features available. It also prevents the occurrence of any human errors, in addition to dealing with this device as a mobile phone that can be easily charged.

Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of Sharjah Central Finance Department, said: "We are delighted to adopt enhanced sophisticated and cutting-edge payment methods that will facilitate payments for the customers and provide them with greater speed and reliability in the payment of service and transaction fees. This augments Sharjah's efforts in adopting the latest financial systems and applications and ensures the highest transparency and security of the financial performance system in the Emirate. "

Rafid Automotive Solutions has already started using this service as the first beneficiary of these devices, which will be provided later to all government agencies in the Emirate in cooperation with Mashreq bank.