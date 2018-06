The Council commended the high support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to the council of Al Zubarah and all the councils of the suburbs, to work in line with his vision which aim to social cohesion among people of different regions.

The council also discussed the plan of future activities of the suburb, which was included on the agenda of 2018_2019.