Sultan Al Qasimi issues law on Sharjah Institute of Heritage

The law stipulates that SIH shall enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. The Institute shall also enjoy financial and administrative independence owned by the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah.



The main headquarters of SIH will be in Sharjah city and after a resolution from the Sharjah Ruler; it may set up branches outside the emirate.



SCCI aims to ensure that the emirate becomes a leading center for education and preparation of national cadres in various heritage patterns, preserving the heritage and linking it to the current reality, in addition to cooperation and coordination with the concerned parties to serve the moral heritage and activate scientific links with exchange of expertise and heritage information with specialized scientific institutions locally and internationally.



The Institute is responsible for developing public policies, strategies and academic programs in all fields of heritage, preparing, qualifying and training researchers and experts concerned with the preservation of the moral heritage, in addition to organise and participate in events, exhibitions and heritage festivals locally and internationally in coordination with the concerned authorities.



In accordance with the law, the Institute publishes a magazine or brochures to publish research, studies and subjects related to heritage at the local and international levels.



At the suggestion of the council and the adoption of the Executive Council, the organisational structure of the Council shall be issued by Emiri Decree.



According to the law, the Directorate shall have a Chairman to be appointed by Emiri Decree, assisted by a sufficient number of staff and experts in accordance with its organisational structure. The Chairman shall have the legal personality and capacity necessary to carry out the Directorate’s acts, ensuring the fulfilment of its functions.



The SIH shall have an annual budget begin its financial year from the first of January and end on the end of December of each year, first financial year shall commence from the date of entry into force of this Law and shall end on the 31st of December of the same year.



The law further states that the financial resources of the SIH shall be obtained through government allocations, savings of the Council’s budget, Council's own revenues resulting from the exercise of its competences in addition to any other resources approved by the Council.



Money funds are considered as public funds and shall be exempt from all local government taxes and fees in all their forms and types.



The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this law shall be repealed.