Sharjah Research Academy hosts a seminar on development of new Asphalt Mix Design specifications

Bringing together industry leaders, experts from academia and government and materials suppliers to discuss successful modified asphalt projects as well as advances in technology that can eventually help in updating the current asphalt mix design specifications to meet the industry needs especially under local harsh climate and traffic loading conditions.



The seminar was spear headed by eight distinguished speakers. It included opinions and insights from experts like Dr Ghazi Al Khateeb and Dr Waleed Zeiada from University of Sharjah, Dr Daniel Liort from MIOD, Dr Ahmed Hassan from Abu Dhabi Municipality, Dr Sami Bakr from Sharjah RTA, Eng. Bassam Daoud from Darwish EE, Dr Mohamed Elbasyouny from Parsons and Mr. Abhijit Upadhye from Richmond Group.



Professor Amr Abdel-Hamid, Director General of the Sharjah Research Academy, in his welcoming remarks thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for His endless support and encouragement, and thanked the attendees of the seminar for their interest in the development of the asphalt industry in Sharjah and the UAE.



Professor Abdel-Hamid noted the close collaboration between the Academy and the University of Sharjah in applied research and development projects and emphasized the importance of the interaction between the government authorities, the researchers, the materials suppliers, and the contractors to guide the research and to ensure the appropriate and rapid implementation of its outcomes in the field.



In his part, Prof. Abdallah Shanableh Director of the Research Institute of Science and Engineering (RISE) presented the mission, vision and the centres of RISE. He pointed out that this seminar would give feedback and support to the proposed research project and serve the sustainable development needs of Sharjah, the UAE and the region.



Prof. Mufid Samarai Senior Advisor at Sharjah research Academy elaborated that focusing on the history, development, trends and evolution of asphalt mix design and technologies, the seminar discussed the future of asphalt mix specifications and binders. He added that it underlined the experiences and contributions from the American University of Dubai, UAE University, Khalifa University, Sharjah RTA, ENOC, SEWA, and more than 25 other industrial partners and contributors.