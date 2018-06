The ceremony was attended by a number of sheikhs, tribal dignitaries, family members of the brides and the grooms, and several other officials.

On the joyous occasion, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its continued support of the mass weddings.

Participants in the ceremony also paid tribute to the leadership for its constant support for young Emiratis.