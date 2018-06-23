Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs Sharjah Police General Command Committee’s meeting

Present at the meeting were Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Brigadier Mohammed Rashid Bayat, Director of Police Operations; Brigadier Arif Mohammed Al Sharif, Director General of Human Resources and Support Services Department; Col. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, Acting Director General of Central Operations, a number of department directors, and members of the General Command Committee.

The meeting reviewed the most prominent decisions and recommendations issued by the previous meeting and the steps taken regarding their implementation. The meeting also discussed a number of topics on its agenda, including the development of systems and electronic programmes for police fields according to artificial intelligence systems, to achieve highest levels of security and safety translating the vision and aspirations of the UAE leadership in this field, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2071.

The meeting also discussed several security, policing and service issues aimed at achieving the clients' happiness by developing and modernising services beyond the public's expectations and adopting best practices to achieve the desired results that contribute to realising the vision and strategy of the Ministry of Interior of making the UAE among the world's best countries in achieving security and safety.