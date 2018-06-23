SPSA trains 50 job seekers

As part of its annual plan aimed at raising security and safety awareness among members of society, the Authority has organised this training program for job seekers in cooperation with the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah.

The workshop was accompanied by an exhibition on the protective equipment and the full evacuation drills, as well as the methods of examining the first-aid kits and how to use them in cases of accidents.

Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the SPSA, expressed the Authority’s keenness in supporting all groups of the society, especially the job seekers category, as one of the most important groups that accelerate development.

He added that workshop aims to aware job seekers of potential risks in the work environment, and highlight the measures adopted to minimise such risks, promoting the occupational health and safety practices.

Nada Al Suwaidi, the Director of the Government Communications Department at the Prevention and Safety Authority, said that the SPSA seeks to train the job seekers to avoid the various risks that may occur in the working environment and to aware them on methods used in such cases.

Rasha Ali Al Ali, Head of Studies Department at the Human Resources Department, said that the Department works to prepare the national cadres and strengthen their competitive capabilities in line with the Government's development plan, which aims at providing different practical skills.