Executive Committee for Expansion of Healthy Cities in Sharjah meets with coordinating teams

The announcement was made at a meeting that the Executive Committee for Expansion of Healthy Cities in Sharjah held with the concerned coordinating committees on Thursday.



Chaired by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Committee, the meeting discussed the development plans required to meet the conditions of expanding the scope of Healthy Cities.



The meeting also discussed the training programme for the expansion of Healthy Cities in Sharjah, to be held by the Committee in cooperation with the World Health Organization over two days next week.



The training workshop aims to hone the skills required by coordinators and working teams to meet the criteria for the expansion of Healthy Cities, develop a future plan to expand the Healthy Cities programme in Sharjah and update information on the Healthy Cities programme, as well as review the achievements of the Emirate in relation to the programme. It also aims to define future steps and plan to requalify Sharjah as a healthy city.



The meeting was attended by Sheikha Najla Ali Al Mualla, Director of Central Laboratories Department at Sharjah Municipality, Hessa Al Khaja, Director of Sharjah Educational Zone, Brigadier General Khalifa Al Marri, Deputy Director General of Resources and Support Services at Sharjah Police General Directorate, Dr. Amira Al Khaja, Director of Primary Healthcare Centres at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Abdullah Al Mehrazi, Manager of Innovation and Development at the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Kholoud Al Nuaimi, Manager of Social Licencing at the Social Services Department.