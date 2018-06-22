100 couples to tie knot in Dhaid, Sharjah

The wedding will be the seventh in the series of mass wedding held under the patronage of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in Al Dhaid city.

On the joyous occasion, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council, said that the wedding ceremony will be held at Al Dhaid Wedding Hall at 5pm, wishing the newly –wed couples a happy life full of love and affability and good luck in building a good stable, cohesive family.

Bin Huwaiden added that mass weddings contribute to eliminating the specter of spinsterhood and help young people reduce costs of marriage, as well as reviving the UAE authentic heritage values in the light of our contemporary societies.

He thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his generous patronage of the event as part of his interest in providing support for nationals in Sharjah. He also highly valued the support given to citizens by the UAE leadership spearheaded by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.