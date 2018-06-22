Sultan bin Ahmed: "Al Sharqiya TV" a linchpin in highlighting Sharjah’s heritage image

He pointed out that Al Sharqiya TV is an important part and a linchpin of the media, heritage and cultural system that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is keen to highlight owing to its great role in bringing society and family together and enriching Knowledge stocks of the public.

This came during a visit by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, on Thursday, to Al Sharqiya TV from Kalba during which he learned about the channel’s highlights of heritage and community programmes that meet and reflect the reality of both family and society in the Eastern Region.

During the visit, Sheikh Sultan was accompanied by Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; and Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council.

Touring the various sections of Al Sharqiya TV, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed learned about its various medical, feminine, historical, religious and recreational programmes. He said that the channel has a unique approach to discuss the issues of the Eastern Region’s community, and endeavours to find solutions to these issues in cooperation with government agencies.

During his visit, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on the run of work of various engineering, production, selection and assessment, and content departments, which all work together as an integrated system for the production of excellent television programmes.

Meeting with media cadres during his tour, the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council praised their efforts stressing that the channel's production is a qualitative addition to the public's awareness of the Eastern Region and its cultural and heritage diversity.

Before leaving Al Sharqiya TV premises, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed emphasised the importance of quality media work and keenness to continue upgrading it according to the directives and vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.