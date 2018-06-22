DFDC delegation visits SPRE

The visit is in line with the continuous desire of the Sharjah Police General Headquarters to enhance the awareness and interest in the inmates of the Punitive and Reformatory Establishments and their families, and to strengthen the spirit of social solidarity and community participation among all civil society organisations and local departments in Sharjah, as well as to review Sharjah Police’s efforts in the social empowerment of inmates' families.

Brigadier Shuhail reviewed several initiatives and programmes launched by Establishment including the integration initiative and Sanad programme aiming to maintain family cohesion and provide the necessary moral and material support to inmates.

At the end of the visit, Moza Al Shehi commended the efforts of the Sharjah Police General Command in sponsoring and rehabilitating the inmates of the Punitive and Reformatory Establishment and their families, and considered it a qualitative leap towards realising developmental goals within the framework of social responsibility that is an inseparable part of the society.