SYL launches its interactive summer programme ‘The Challenge’

Held under the theme ‘The Challenge’, the programme, which runs from July 15 until August 18, 2018, is aiming to improve the young ladies’ capabilities in an enthusiastic, challenging and often competitive atmosphere in the presence of audience.

The female-only programme specifically targets UAE and Gulf nationals as well as holders of Comorian passport and UAE expatriate residents in general.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, said: "Through our summer training programme, we help the girls to make the most of their time in the most beneficial, productive and fun-filled environment. This year, we are focusing on improving their talents through experimentation and various types of challenges that help them develop their personality."

For registration please visit the website: www.sajaya-registration.com.