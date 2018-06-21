96% client satisfaction with traffic and licensing services in Sharjah

Colonel Ali Abu Al Zoud, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department in Sharjah, said that the Sharjah Police General Command is constantly striving to achieve leadership and excellence in accordance with the highest standards of quality, and to improve the level of services it provides for the welfare of its clients. He stressed the General Command’s keenness to achieve the wise leadership’s policy especially concerning the concept of smart transformation through the use of technology in the service of clients according to the best international standards.

Col. Abu Al Zoud explained that the study conducted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority aimed at identifying the challenges facing the clients while receiving services adding that based on the results of the study, the Authority has determined points of improvement needed to ensure the highest rates of client satisfaction.

He went on to affirm that conducting this study is part of the Sharjah Police General command's keenness to improve its performance and provide innovative services in order to achieve excellence that meets the aspirations of the UAE's wise leadership and meet UAE Vision 2021.