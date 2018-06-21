Al Hamriya Municipality praises SPWD efforts in establishing the marine pier for fish market

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality affirmed that the importance of the project of constructing the marine pier, which is estimated at 12 million dirhams with a total length of 171 meters and its importance in Al Hamriya area and its vital artery for the development of the region.

He pointed out that the current project is one of the vital projects that serve fishermen in particular and the people of the region in general, as part of a package of projects supervised by the Public Works Department in coordination with Al Hamriya Municipality.