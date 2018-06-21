SCI honours organisers of Ramadan campaign

The ceremony was attended by Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Sharjah, Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of SCI, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of SCI, as well as the departments’ directors.

The ceremony included a screening of a documentary film that highlights the Ramadan campain.

Abdullah Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of SCI, said that the Sharjah Charity is keen to implement the country's charitable and humanitarian endeavours which reflects the UAE’s desire to support individuals in need, both inside and outside the country.

He pointed out that SCI was present in more than one location and place through the contributions of donors, whether before the Holy Month of Ramadan, or throughout the month, for the implementation of the Iftar meals, both within 147 locations in the emirate, or outside where it reached 74 countries.

He also praised what the donors and the benefactors have done to bring happiness and joy to the hearts of all needy families.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, SCI honoured the partners, foreign departments and the teams to help in the success of the campaign.