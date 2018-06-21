Ibrahim Al-Balushi: The program targets job seekers

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ibrahim Al-Balushi, accredited trainer and Health, Safety, and Environmental Engineer highlighted the importance of this workshop between the Human Resources Department in Sharjah and the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), which targets people looking for jobs.

Seeking to train participants to avoid the various risks that may occur in the working environment and to aware them on methods used in such cases, Al-Balushi added that the workshop addresses situations of emergency.