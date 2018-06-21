Ibrahim Al-Balushi: The program targets job seekers

Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA) organised on Thursday morning an awareness-training program for job seekers in the Human Resources Department in Sharjah - Al Dafeen. The program was intended to aware the participants with guidance on ways to protect administrative staff and technicians, working in government institutions and private companies, from injuries caused by the workplace accidents.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ibrahim Al-Balushi, accredited trainer and Health, Safety, and Environmental Engineer highlighted the importance of this workshop between the Human Resources Department in Sharjah and the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), which targets people looking for jobs.
 
Seeking to train participants to avoid the various risks that may occur in the working environment and to aware them on methods used in such cases, Al-Balushi added that the workshop  addresses situations of emergency.
 