Nada Al Suwaidi: awareness-training program for job seekers

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Nada Al Suwaidi, The Director of the Government Communications Department at the Prevention and Safety Authority, said that the SPSA organised on Thursday morning an awareness-raising training program for job seekers to aware the attendees on how to prevent injuries caused by the workplace accidents.

Al Suwaidi added that the program was intended to familiarize participants with guidance on ways to protect administrative staff and technicians working in government institutions and private companies.

She noted that through this program, the SPSA seeks to train participants to avoid the various risks that may occur in the working environment and to aware them on methods used in such cases.