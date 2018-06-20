SM responds to a citizen’s call

  • Wednesday 20, June 2018 in 7:58 PM
  • Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality
Sharjah 24: Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, affirmed the municipality’s commitment to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and exerting all efforts to eliminate all elements of public appearance distortion and providing convenience to residents and visitors.
Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, assistant director general of Sharjah Municipality, said in an intervention via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio at Sharjah TV, in response to a caller who complained about disturbing voices from a restaurant close to her house,  that the municipality immediately took the necessary measures, removing the TV screen from the restaurant and summoning the owner to take necessary action.