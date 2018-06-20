Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, assistant director general of Sharjah Municipality, said in an intervention via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio at Sharjah TV, in response to a caller who complained about disturbing voices from a restaurant close to her house, that the municipality immediately took the necessary measures, removing the TV screen from the restaurant and summoning the owner to take necessary action.
SM responds to a citizen’s call
- Wednesday 20, June 2018 in 7:58 PM