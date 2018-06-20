‘ARAD’ launches phase four of ‘Nasma Residences’

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of ARAD has announced the close completion of Nasma Residences, ARAD’s bloom project. Phases 4 and 5 of the project, which are expected to attract a large number of investors seeking to own modern and comfortable homes within an integrated community, have only one stage left before completion.

Construction of the Nesma Residences project is underway according to the specified time schedule as 35% of the first phase has been completed and will be delivered by the end of this year. Preliminary works of phase two have commenced at the beginning of this year while tendering for phase three of the project is expected next month.

The main construction works at the project’s main commercial centre, which covers an area of 6,500 square feet, has reached the first floor with the expected completion and delivery of the project at the end of this year.