Sumaya Al Shamsi: The elderly enjoy a high social status in Sharjah

The workshop, organised by the Department of eGovernment (DeG) in Sharjah in cooperation with Al Asala Club at the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) on how to use smart phones for the elderly, comes as part of the department’s initiatives related to Sharjah’s programme as an age-friendly city .

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the workshop, Al Shamsi added that the workshop helps integrate the elderly into society, raise their living standards, develop and hone their skills and employ them in the right place.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the workshop, which was held on Wednesday, is unique and will benefit the elderly through the use of programmes that facilitate the process of communication with their parents and friends.