Sharjah police disclose mystery of a series of robberies

The Sharjah Police have arrested the person behind the thefts, an Asian who broke down and stole a shop in Al Batayeh area.

The plaintiff admitted that he had committed several thefts involving 10 shops in Al Sajaa Industrial Area, mobile shops, grocery stores and a supermarket.

Major Abdullah Al Malih, head of the Criminal Investigations Department at the Central Region Police Department, said investigations with the culprit led to the discovery of a desert site he used to conceal some of the stolen goods.

The defendant was also convicted of having received various amounts of money.

Based on his confessions, the plaintiff was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in the Central Region.

Brigadier Ahmed bin Darwish, Director of the Central Region Police Department, called on shop owners to take measures to protect their shops from theft, use security surveillance cameras that facilitate access to offenders in such cases and ensure that shops are closed in a way that prevents them from being broken into and stolen. He added that the UAE police apparatus has great capabilities to detect the circumstances of crimes and to reach the perpetrators whatever the tricks and ways they use to escape their crimes from the grip of justice.