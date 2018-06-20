Maitha Al Suwaidi: The workshop facilitates smart devices' use for elderly

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Maitha Al Suwaidi, member of the e-Government Department, said that the workshop comprised of several topics, including ways to use the smart devices, Android or iPhone.

Commenting on the workshop, Maitha Al Suwaidi added that the workshop recommended ways on how to use the Jarir Bookstore application, which includes many books. The elderly have also been introduced to some Islamic applications that provide the Holy Quran in an elegant, clear and comfortable design.

At the conclusion of her speech, Al Suwaidi thanked all those who contributed in the success of the workshop and wished to benefit the elderly.