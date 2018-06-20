Expo Centre Sharjah closes Ramadan Night 2018

Ramadan Nights, which was held with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is considered one of the most prominent events of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival. Expo Centre Sharjah stressed that the fair has vastly increased its area this year and has occupied 26,000 square meter of space, which represents an increase of 65 per cent over the area of last year’s edition of the fair.

The 29th edition of Ramadan Nights also attracted the participation of more than 300 exhibitors, which represents an increase of 36 per cent over the number of exhibitors that participated in the previous edition of fair.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that Ramadan Nights 2018 has succeeded in becoming the biggest Ramadan market in the region. He stressed the keenness of the Centre to continue to develop Ramadan Nights and to offer the best incentives for exhibitors in order to further improve the success and reputation of the fair in its upcoming editions.

Al Midfa expressed his thanks to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their unlimited support for Ramadan Nights. He also noted that the support and cooperation of the partners, sponsors and the organising committee of the fair has contributed to the success of Ramadan Nights, which has garnered the satisfaction of both exhibitors and visitors alike.

Ramadan Nights held a number of events and activities that included cultural programs, games and competitions, and raffle draws where visitors were able to enter into the draw by spending Dh 100 at any of the participating brands and stalls. The fair featured a variety of shopping discounts on goods and products that were available for visitors, with offers up to 80% off. The fair also featured a gaming arena that covered an area of more 4,000 square metres, in addition to a selection of the finest local and international cuisine that included street food stalls, food trucks and unique pop-up restaurants.