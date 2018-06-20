SCI distributes 140 thousand Fitra across Sharjah

The beneficiaries have expressed their deep gratitude and thanks to Sharjah Charity International for receiving Zakat Al-Fitra before celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of SCI, has highlighted the spiritual importance of the Zakat Al Fitr project, stressing that the Sharjah Charity International is keen to be as a bridge of communication between the donors and the beneficiaries.

He further confirmed that all the SCI’s initiatives translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to consolidate the humanitarian works and the charitable aids in the Emirate of Sharjah.