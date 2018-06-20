Aisha Al Kaabi: Ramadan contest develops children’s personalities

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Aisha Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children said that the great participation in the Ramadan contest reflects the success of the initiative in promoting and instilling the positive behaviours in the hearts of children throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Al Kaabi further added that the Sharjah Children seeks to develop the personalities of the children and refine their talents, stressing that the Sharjah Children is keen to present the competition in a different way every year.

She also noted that the competition focused this year on reaching the largest number of children in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE in general.

Al Kaabi concluded that the winners will be honoured with a number of valuable prizes from the sponsors.