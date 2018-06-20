SDSS concludes its Ramadan activities

The initiatives were implemented across all regions of Sharjah throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Fayza Khabab, Director of the Volunteer Center at SSSD, said that the various activities and events that have launched by the Department this year coincide with the “Year of Zayed” 2018 in commemoration of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace)..

Fayza Khabab added that about 1501 volunteers, reaching around 3253 volunteering hours, have participated in the Ramadan initiatives this year, which comes in line with the Department’s plan and enhances its strategies.

Commenting on the conclusion, the director has expressed her appreciations to the various institutions and members of the community for their contribution in the success of the SDSS’s activities, highlighting their efforts and constructive roles.