Registration opens for Sharjah Police Friends Session on Thursday

The session is organised by Media and Public Relations Department in collaboration with Police Science Academy.

This was announced in a meeting held at the venue of Sharjah Police headquarters and headed by Brigadier Arif Hassan Bin Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations Dept.

The meeting was attended by Lt Colonel Humaid Al Musharakh, Director of Training Dept at Police Science Academy; Lt Colonel Mohammed Saeed Al Dhohouri, Head of Public Relations Section; Lt Colonel Ismail Abdul Rahim Nasir, Head of Arms and Shooting Section and Captain Ahmed Mubarak Al Junaibi, Director of Protocol and Hospitality Branch besides other members of the committee.

Brigadier Arif pointed out that the Session aligns with vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah to enhance the development of children.

He also added that the Session would launch on the 8th of July and would run till the 16th of August, and that according to registration conditions, enrollees should be between 9 to 17 years old and should be medically fit.

Additionally the consent of parents/guardians is required. In this year, he continues, registration would be open for students with special needs and residents' children.

He finally urged the public to contact the following telephone numbers for registration: Sharjah City and Central Region: 065942357 – 065942345, Eastern Region (Khorfakkan, Kalba and Diba Al Hisn: 092082308.