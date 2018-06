Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality said that the Municipality is continuously implementing the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who put great emphasis on agriculture so that Sharjah will turn into a picturesque oasis.

Al Tarifi pointed out that the municipality is relying on the modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the new irrigation project.