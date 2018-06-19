Sultan bin Ahmed: Sharjah a world role model in supporting refugees issues

Praising Sharjah's efforts to strengthen cooperation between local and international humanitarian agencies to support the refugees and provide them with a stable environment and a safe future, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said that these efforts are based on the values and foundations of Sharjah and its responsibility towards humanitarian issues.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed highlighted the role played by the Big Heart Foundation and international institutions in shedding light on the issues of refugees and raising awareness about the importance of providing them with all forms of support.

He stressed the grave need for local and international media agencies to combine efforts to support refugee issues pointing out that the support of humanitarian issues has been the approach of the United Arab Emirates since the founding of the Union. He added that the Emirate of Sharjah has tirelessly continued to support refugee’s issues to become a beacon that lights their lives and lessen their suffering.