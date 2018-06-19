Sultan bin Ahmed: Sharjah a world role model in supporting refugees issues

Sharjah 24: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Big Heart Foundation Humanitarian Envoy, affirmed in a statement on the World Refugee Day, that the Emirate of Sharjah under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has become a world role model in supporting issues of displaced and refugees.
Praising Sharjah's efforts to strengthen cooperation between local and international humanitarian agencies to support the refugees and provide them with a stable environment and a safe future, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said that these efforts are based on the values and foundations of Sharjah and its responsibility towards humanitarian issues.
 
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed highlighted the role played by the Big Heart Foundation and international institutions in shedding light on the issues of refugees and raising awareness about the importance of providing them with all forms of support.
 
He stressed the grave need for local and international media agencies to combine efforts to support refugee issues pointing out that the support of humanitarian issues has been the approach of the United Arab Emirates since the founding of the Union. He added that the Emirate of Sharjah has tirelessly continued to support refugee’s issues to become a beacon that lights their lives and lessen their suffering.