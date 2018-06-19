Jawaher Al Qasimi: “Protecting human dignity begins with addressing the root causes of forced displacement”

Sheikha Jawaher’s plea reflects the refugee issue as a global humanitarian challenge that must be collectively solved due to its significant impact on global stability and peace and the future of entire generations of children and young people in countries affected by conflicts and unrest.

“Ensuring a better future for refugees and protecting their human dignity is a process that begins with addressing the root causes of forced displacement and the circumstances which led to it,” she said.

Sheikha Jawaher added: “We are dealing with a humanitarian crisis that requires constant effort and consistent commitment to provide an environment for refugees which enables them to carry on with their daily lives. We must provide them with the hope that they will soon return to their home countries where they can effectively participate in sustainable development once these conflicts come to an end.”

Sheikha Jawaher’s call coincides with World Refugee Day and The Big Heart Foundation’s anniversary on June 20, commemorating ongoing wars and armed conflicts that have torn countries apart and caused suffering to thousands of people, who have found themselves ousted from their home countries seeking a safe haven for themselves and their children.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 65.6 million people worldwide were forced to leave their homes. Among them nearly 21.3 million are refugees, more than half of whom are under 18 years old. Every day, 34,000 people are forcibly displaced as a result of conflict or persecution, most of them do not have access to basic rights of healthcare and education, and many of them starve.

Many international charity and humanitarian organisations continue to offer urgent relief assistance to refugees at a time when the displacement crisis has hit rock bottom, and notable efforts have been made by the Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping people in need worldwide.

Last year saw remarkable achievements made by TBHF, which manifested in an array of humanitarian projects it led in several parts of the world and generous donations it extended to key sectors such as service, health and education. The Foundation began 2017 with two unique humanitarian initiatives, namely, the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support in collaboration with UNHCR – to recognise distinguished humanitarian contributions by organisations and individuals; and the Girl Child Fund – an initiative to advocate for the rights of girls worldwide. The year ended on a high note with the selection of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC) as TBHF Humanitarian Envoy.

The Foundation’s humanitarian projects in 2017 included providing healthcare, hygiene, lifesaving aid and unconditional cash grants to refugees in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt and Bangladesh.

Projects and Visits

As the Syrian crisis entered its seventh year, TBHF organised a visit to the Zaatari Camp in Jordan in May 2017. UAE media representatives assessed the Foundation’s efforts to improve the humanitarian condition of Syrian refugees, and were introduced to the services provided by The Big Heart Clinic established in 2015. During the visit, TBHF also announced that between 2013 and 2016, it has implemented health and service projects for Syrian refugees in the Camp, valued at AED 30 million distributed among relief campaigns, and health, social and educational initiatives.

Between July and December 2017, TBHF provided 108,000 primary health consultations to Syrian refugees in the Zaatari Camp, and nutrition services to 13,000 displaced Syrian refugees, exceeding its primary target of 8,000. About 28,000 refugees received consultations on reproductive healthcare, more than doubling their primary target number goals.

In September 2017, TBHF allocated USD 2 million (AED 7.3 million) to support partnering humanitarian institutions in Egypt. The grants aimed to implement three projects to improve the standards of healthcare for Egyptian people. The three projects include the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the Abbasia Hospital for Mental Health in Cairo, and the Egypt Network for Integrated Development (ENID), to enhance basic development services in Upper Egypt in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Foundation also organised a visit to the Kutupalong Refugee Camp for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh last November. Curated in coordination with the UNHCR, the visit aimed to follow up on relief operations for the displaced community, bolster support and consolidate efforts to alleviate their sufferings.

The delegates identified sectors that were most in need for support such as food, health and education. TBHF will continue to cooperate with all relevant entities to raise funds, collect contributions and distribute them to the beneficiaries in line with international standards that they implement.

Grants and Donations





Last year saw a diversity in TBHF’s charity methodology that aimed to cover numerous relief and humanitarian objectives. In the beginning of 2017, the foundation donated USD 1 million (AED3.67 million) to 21 Syrian refugee students in Lebanon to cover their university tuition and living expenses.

Curated in coordination with Unite Lebanon Youth Project (ULYP), the four-year grant will provide these students with university preparation courses and advise them on programmes and career paths, while guiding them in their university applications. In addition, TBHF will provide the students with monthly stipends to cover their living expenses while at university.

Also in January 2017, TBHF launched a relief campaign under the theme ‘Warm Hearts’ to collect funds that would aid more than 2,500 Syrian and Iraqi families displaced due to the crisis in the cities of Aleppo in Syria, and Mosul in Iraq. These funds were collected to cover essential winter supplies, shelter and emergency relief services for thousands of displaced men, women and children, and protect them from harsh winter conditions.

In March 2017, TBHF signed an agreement with Al Taawon Association in Palestine to make an AED 400,000 donation that would be used cover the cost of winter clothing for 2,200 widowed women and orphaned children in the Gaza Strip, and keep them warm during the winter season.

The Girl Child Fund





In June 2017, TBHF launched ‘The Girl Child Fund,’ an initiative that aims to advocate for the rights of girls worldwide, and ensure that they have access to education, healthcare, food, security and social and psychological support. The initiative also aims to protect girls from all forms of violence, discrimination, exploitation, physical and emotional abuse, including underage marriage and child trafficking.

The region’s first-of-its-kind fund seeks to protect the basic rights of the girl child and work to prevent underage marriage, girl trafficking and child labour. The fund will work towards this by raising awareness of the rights of girls and advocating for the adoption and activation of policies that provide them with adequate protection, in cooperation with relevant entities in UAE, as well as regional and international bodies and organisations.

According to UN Women’s statistics, women and girls constitute 70% of the total known cases of global trafficking victims. Figures released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) show that nearly 700 million girls worldwide are married under the age of 18 years. If this practice continues at the current rate, the figure will rise to nearly 950 million by 2030.

TBHF manages the Girl Child Fund’s initiatives and projects, and will expand the scope of its operations through donation drives and campaigns to achieve the objectives of the fund and enhance its role in addressing the issues in question at the global level.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Appointed Humanitarian Envoy

In a substantial step to boost TBHF’s efforts to promote awareness about refugees, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of TBHF, appointed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), as its Humanitarian Envoy, in recognition of his effective role in raising awareness about the importance of humanitarian action through several media outlets.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi will contribute to mobilising community support regionally and internationally, to support refugees and the less fortunate. He will communicate TBHF’s message, vision, mission and objectives, as well as represent TBHF delegations during local, regional and international conferences, meetings and field visits to its projects around the world.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi will highlight the vital role of media in promoting humanitarian issues and raising awareness about them among the communities. He will ensure that the community is working towards helping refugees and less fortunate people have access to their basic rights, and ensure the sustainability of humanitarian mobility until their suffering is over.

International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support

In January 2017, TBHF launched the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (Sharjah Award), under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his Wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, in collaboration with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The annual award pays tribute to the efforts of individuals and organisations in the MENA region who have committed their time and resources to relieve the suffering of refugees and displaced people.

More Achievements This Year

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “TBHF’s array of initiatives in 2017 built further on the success of our charity and humanitarian initiatives in previous years, and at the same time, signalled new beginnings with fresh new projects. Our January 2018 announcement to assist the construction of a school in Pakistan that would accommodate up to 1,000 girls in cooperation with the Girl Child Fund and the Malala Fund bears testimony to this.”

“Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the TBHF, the foundation has tried to lessen the sufferings of thousands of refugees by giving them access to basic needs that help them face the challenges of displacement. We look forward to seeing peace, security and stability prevail all over the world, so that these unfortunate people can return home and rebuild their lives in their nations. TBHF is dedicated to supporting them until that day comes.”

The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based philanthropic foundation, was officially established in May 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The Foundation’s mandate is to protect and empower vulnerable children and their families, focusing primarily on the Arab world, but extending support to areas in most need worldwide.

TBHF envisions a world where the vulnerable and the less fortunate are protected and empowered to live with dignity. To achieve its goals, the Foundation administers five funds, namely; the Palestine Fund (Salam Ya Seghar), the Refugee Fund, the Girl Child Fund, and The MENA Fund.