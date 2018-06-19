Jameela Al Qasimi praises efforts of Sharjah Learning Difficulties

She pointed out the importance of social responsibility in encouraging individuals and institutes to support persons with disabilities and empower them according to the best practices worldwide without discrimination of any kind. The community should believe in their ability to take critical decisions related to their lives after considering their benefit in the first place.

She praised the formulation of a number of groups for self-advocates with intellectual disability in many Arab countries members in Inclusion International MENA. These groups work on setting plans to reach the desired goals including integration, education, and employment.

This happened at the opening of the 17th Congress of Inclusion International MENA in Birmingham, UK, from 30 May to 1 June 2018. The agenda covered a number of key topics, including the meetings of the FAO Governing Council and the General Assembly meeting, which was attended by 1,000 participants from 70 countries. Dr. Hashim Taqi, Head of Inclusion International MENA, a number of its board members and a number of self-advocates attended the Congress.

The Congress included a number of lectures and workshops in which persons with mental disabilities, their families, and specialists talked with complete transparency about their experiences, demands, and expectations, which needs a full understanding from the world in order to reach a better future.

Inclusion International MENA introduced Emirati self-advocate Sheikha Sultan Al Qasimi as its representative in the region. She was chosen to become a member in Board of Directors for the organization during the General Assembly meeting, which SCHS attended along with the rest of the meetings.

The self-advocate Sheikha Sultan Al Qasimi is an Emirati citizen with a (GCSE) degree from a public school. She has also a black belt in karate. In addition, she took part in many talent competitions for writing, swimming, and sports.

During the meeting of the General Assembly of Inclusion International MENA, committees presented annual reports for achievements for the past period. The General Assembly appointed the new president of the organization, Su Suinsen after the end of the eight-year term of the previous president, who managed to achieve many things. Coordination between members of Inclusion International for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has been made to discuss the activation of interregional cooperation to achieve common objectives.

The meeting ended up with a number of recommendations to overcome the challenges facing self-advocates. Some of these recommendations included raising society’s awareness; training self-advocates and families on the rights and the basis of leadership; and raising individual’s awareness of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In addition, the meeting recommended supporting communications in regional level and between groups; working with decision makers to demand full integration into society; and working with organizations supporting self-advocates and their families.

Inclusion International MENA region was created in 2005 and registered in 2008, is a union of regional organizations, which all believe in its principles values and objectives, the welfare of persons with intellectual disability. Inclusion International MENA Region is a nonpolitical, none religious regional and grass root civil organization. It is a federation of organisations who believe in Inclusion International values, principles and believes which lead to secure enjoyment of people with intellectual disability in all the rights of their fellow citizens in addition to their special services.