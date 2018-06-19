SEC reviews the strategic plan of the Department of Housing

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council reviewed the strategic plan to adopt intelligent transformation of the Department of Housing, which aims to provide Smart Housing Application to reach the largest number of citizens in order to complete the transactions easily at anytime and anywhere round-the-clock.

Engineer Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Housing, said that the first phase of the Application for residential support was launched in 2018. Sharjah Department of Housing application will provide all the information related to housing services that are provided by the Department in the Emirate of Sharjah. And in 2019, the second phase of the Application, is for the contractors and consultants, with the use of artificial intelligence technology.

Al Tunaiji pointed out that the application will be a link between the clients and the department, and will provide them with the updates of their requests. The application also provides many services and information for the clients through providing residential support, from signing the contract with the contractor to the final residential stage.

The Council also reviewed the intelligent transformation statistics of the department, where the total number of users of the website has reached 24,744 cases in 2017, and the number of projects submitted online in the same year was 2507 projects, while 208 requests in 2018.

The Council appreciated the efforts of the Chairman and the team of the Sharjah Department of Housing towards the intelligent transformation of its services, that facilitate the procedures of the clients and beneficiaries of residential support.

During the meeting, the Council was briefed on the progress of Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority projects, including the development of Al Montazah Street, where the completion of the project was 52%.

The Council approved the amendments from the Sharjah Consultative Council on the organisation of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and directed that the draft law be presented to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for approval to complete its legislative procedures.

As part of its agenda, the Council was briefed on the decrees issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.