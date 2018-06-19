Thabit Al Tarifi: SM affirms its commitment to the “Peak Hour”

Al Tarifi confirmed in a statement to “Sharjah24” that this initiative, launched by Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme and Ruler of Sharjah, in 2015 reflects His Highness great interest in the environment and its preservation, and the need to establish a culture of water and electricity conservation and optimal use of energy

Al Tarifi said that the rationalization of energy use is a key factor in protecting the environment from carbon emissions. This is achieved by closing unnecessary electrical appliances and taking care of periodic maintenance in order to conserve energy for future generations.

He pointed out that the Sharjah Municipality is keen to implement the visions and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and participate in various initiatives, events and support the efforts of other government departments.