Sharjah Police receives 24,156 calls during Eid Al Fitr

Col. Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, Deputy Director General of Central Operation department of the Sharjah Police, said the traffic and patrol department managed to control the traffic and curb accidents as part of the Ministry of Interior strategy to mark the UAE roads safest in the world.

He also said the operations room received 24,156 calls to report crimes and other accidents. "A total of 20,460 calls were received at 999 for emergency cases and 3,686 calls were received at 901 to report non-emergency incidents or inquiries about public services provided during Eid," he said.

Col Al-Naour said the calls received by Sharjah Police Central Operations room were classified according to their importance - criminal, traffic, emergency and non-emergency. All calls were immediately transferred to the designated department.

"The traffic during Eid holidays was smooth on all roads of Sharjah. This was a result of the efforts exerted by the police in deploying patrols, 186 patrols were deployed," he said

Al-Naour added that two deaths were reported in Sharjah due to traffic accidents during Eid, a total of 11 road accidents, nine of which were serious, were also reported during the time.

One of the deaths was caused by over speeding, the driver lost control over the vehicle and collided with a nearby building. The other death happened when a man crossed a six-lane Emirates Road.

He also added that the traffic safety achieved in the emirate was a result of advance planning and implementation.