Sharjah DHR announces programs for job seekers

The programs will be launched by the Department according to the requirements of the labour market, and in accordance with the programs that are adopted locally and internationally.

Various four training programs will be launched in the city of Sharjah, as well as two more qualifying programs that will be implemented in Al-Dhaid and Al-Madam. In the eastern region of Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn, there will be further 6 qualifying programs.

All the programs will run from 3 to 5 days and will help to improve the productivity of the participants and develop their skills, enabling them to enter the labour market.

In this regard, the DHR announces to continue receiving the applications from the job-seekers to register in the International Conference on Digital Libraries "ICDL 2018" Program, until June 21. The Program will be held for a period of one month and in accordance with 4 groups in Sharjah, Al-Dhaid, Kalba and Khorfakkan, at University of Sharjah headquarters in the above-mentioned areas, targeting those who have high school qualifications and above who are looking for a job.