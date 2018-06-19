Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work concludes its Ramadan activities

Commenting on the conclusion of the activities, Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, highlighted the importance of the Award and praised its constructive role in promoting volunteer work among the community. She further added that the Award seeks to fully respect the values of community responsibility through the implementation of community-oriented programs, affirming the values of the voluntarism.

During the Ramadan Majlis, various religious issues and topics were discussed to highlight the spiritual atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan, promoting the volunteerism and motivating several members of the community to participate in such charity works.