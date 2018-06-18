Khamis Al Suwaidi: 644 free service provided by DVA during the first half of 2018

  • Monday 18, June 2018 in 3:35 PM
Sharjah24: The Districts and Villages Affairs Department, DVA, in Sharjah provided 644 free services during the first six months of this year, from 1 -1 2018 till today 18-6-2018.
Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the DVA, told “Sharjah 24”: That the free services provided by the Department included the registration of suburban councils in all regions of the Emirate, the installation of tents of condolence with the provision of hospitality services, in addition to the installation of signs, and to follow-up payment of debts of the disabled.
 
The service of the district council was 28 applications, 247 tents were arranged, 270 were served, 102 in installation of signs, during the first half of this year.