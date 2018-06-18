Mughaider District Council celebrates Eid Al-Fitr

As part of the Council’s social activities aimed at strengthening the cohesion among families, Abdulrahman bin Kamel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Mughaider District Council, welcomed all the citizens and residents living in the neighborhoods of the suburb.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the Council aims at strengthening the relations among several families, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to spread happiness, exchange greetings and revive the various aspects of socialisation among families.